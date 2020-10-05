Left Menu
Development News Edition

Designated Indian High Commissioner to B'desh leaves for Dhaka

Sabroom is the southernmost town in South Tripura district where a Special Economic Zone would be setup and a bridge is being built on Feni river for connecting Chittagong with Tripura. Doraiswamy visited various ongoing projects of communications, business and trade with Bangladesh, officials said.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 05-10-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 22:05 IST
Designated Indian High Commissioner to B'desh leaves for Dhaka
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Indias designated high commissioner to Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswami on Monday left for Dhaka through Agartala-Akhaura check post after a two day visit to Tripura, officials said. He was received by Indias Assistant High Commissioner in Chittagong in Bangladesh Anindya Banerjee and then left for Dhaka by road, director of Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) of AgartalaAkhaura check post, Debasish Nandi said.

Doraiswami, who will replace Riva Ganguli Das, had arrived here on Saturday and met Governor Ramesh Bais and paid a courtsey call to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, officials said. He said the relation with Bangladesh is civilisational, lingual and cultural and with the completion of the new projects a new vista will open for boosting trade and economy and people to people relations.

Bangladesh is our closest neighbour and the relation between the two countries is at its height now," he told reporters at Sabroom, which he visited on Sunday. Sabroom is the southernmost town in South Tripura district where a Special Economic Zone would be setup and a bridge is being built on Feni river for connecting Chittagong with Tripura.

Doraiswamy visited various ongoing projects of communications, business and trade with Bangladesh, officials said. He visited Nischintapur rail yard on the Indo-Bangla international border, near here, where a station is being built to connect the Akhaura station in Bangladesh.

The 15-km-long track is targeted to be completed by the end of 2021 for connecting Bangladesh railways with the railway network in Indias North-East and West Bengal to boost trade and economy, officials said. He also visited the sophisticated check post at Srimantapur in Sipahijala district where a jetty was constructed recently on Gomati river, which is connected with a new waterway with Daudkandi in Comilla district in Bangladesh.

Swami also visited Muhurighat Land Customs Station in Belonia in South Tripura district bordering Feni district in the neighbouring country.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. farm landscapes could be reshaped by changing climate - research

Climate change could render swathes of agricultural land largely useless for farming in the U.S. South, and force Midwestern farmers to move corn and soybeans elsewhere as crop yields decline, researchers said on Monday.The profits of growi...

5 killed in head-on collision between SUV, bus in Alipurduar

Five persons were killed in West Bengals Alipurduar district on Monday as their SUV had a head-on collision with a bus coming from the opposite direction, police said. Six people were travelling in the Xylo car from Alipurduar to Siliguri f...

Heavy police force in Sirsa as farmers' bodies plan to gherao Haryana deputy CM's home

Security has been beefed up in the city in view of a protest call for Tuesday by farmers organisations against the new farm laws during which they plan to gherao Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautalas Sirsa home. Various routes leading to...

'Baahubali' actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who tested COVID-19 positive, gets discharged from hospital

Baahubali actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who contracted COVID-19, has been discharged from a private hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana on Monday. In a statement that Bhatia posted on social media, the actor said that she was quarantined at a privat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020