Ahmedabad to host pink ball Test against England: Ganguly

Ahmedabad will host the day-night pink ball Test during England's big-ticket tour of India early next year, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said here on Tuesday. England are slated to visit India from January-March for five Tests and a limited overs series. "Ahmedabad will hold the day-night Test," Ganguly said at the Kolkata Press Club while launching a book by CPI(M) MLA Ashok Bhattacharya.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:54 IST
Ahmedabad will host the day-night pink ball Test during England's big-ticket tour of India early next year, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said here on Tuesday. England are slated to visit India from January-March for five Tests and a limited overs series.

"Ahmedabad will hold the day-night Test," Ganguly said at the Kolkata Press Club while launching a book by CPI(M) MLA Ashok Bhattacharya. Owing to a surge in COVID-19 case load in India in the recent past, there had been speculations that the series could be shifted to the UAE, where the IPL 2020 is currently underway.

But the BCCI is determined to host England in the country and is already exploring all possible options, including creating bio-secure bubbles. Ahmedabad, Dharamsala and Kolkata are likely to be the three venues for the Test series, but Ganguly said they are yet to take a final call.

"We have made some tentative plans but nothing has been decided as of now. We still have four months' time," said Ganguly. The BCCI president said their priority is the upcoming Australia tour, the team selection for which will happen in a few days.

"Before England, we have Australia series coming up. There will be team selection happening in a few days." Ganguly said switching to the Test format immediately after the IPL won't be a problem for the players. "They are all quality players, they will be fine." As for the domestic season, the BCCI has decided to start the Ranji Trophy from January 1, and Ganguly said the details will be worked out in the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

"The AGM will happen soon and there we will decide about the Ranji Trophy." Ganguly unveiled a Bengali book on COVID-19 pandemic -- 'Corona, Purba O Uttar, Nagarayan O Arthaniti' -- authored by Bhattacharya. A COVID-19 survivor, the 71-year-old Bhattacharya has recounted his experience of overcoming the deadly virus, in the book.

Bhattacharya is also the chairman of Board of Administrators of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation..

