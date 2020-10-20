PCB confirms match officials for Zimbabwe series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed the match officials for the upcoming limited-overs series against Zimbabwe. Aleem Dar has been assigned on-field duties in five of the six upcoming white-ball matches between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, which will be played from October 30 to November 10.

The three 50-over ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches will be played in Rawalpindi, while Lahore will host the three 20-over fixtures. Aleem, the three-time ICC Umpire of the Year from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, will stand in all the three ODIs as well as the first and third T20I, while he will be the third umpire for the second T20I. The ICC has appointed Prof. Javed Malik, member of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, as match referee for the series. As per the ICC's interim playing regulations, Aleem and Javed will be the ICC-appointed match officials.

The PCB has appointed the umpires from the ICC International Panel of Match Officials, namely Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, Rashid Riaz and Shozab Raza. When Ahsan Raza will walk out to officiate the second T20I, he will become the first umpire to complete a half-century of T20Is. Aleem Dar is second on the list with 46 matches, while Shozab Raza shares fourth spot with South Africa's Shaun George with 36 matches.

The ICC Cricket Operations team will support Match Referees when processing Code of Conduct breaches and a neutral Elite Panel match referee will conduct any hearing remotely via video link. (ANI)