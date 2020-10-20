IPL 13: Representing KKR was a childhood dream, says Rahul Tripathi

Left Menu
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketer Rahul Tripathi on Tuesday said that it was his childhood dream to play for KKR after watching the former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum's ferocious knock in the KKR's first match of the inaugural edition of IPL.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 20-10-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 19:20 IST
KKR batsman Rahul Tripathi (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketer Rahul Tripathi on Tuesday said that it was his childhood dream to play for KKR after watching the former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum's ferocious knock in the KKR's first match of the inaugural edition of IPL. McCullum had smashed 158 runs off just 73 balls in the first IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008. He innings was studded with 10 fours and 13 glorious sixes.

Rahul said it has been a "wonderful" time in the KKR camp from the day he joined. "I am very happy and it's been really wonderful and just one and a half months and all great memories for me. From my childhood, it was my dream to play for KKR. The way Brendon McCullum scored his 158 runs and you (Shah Rukh Khan) waving from the stands so it was something very special," Rahul Tripathi told SRK during the launch of KKR Fan anthem.

"You still have to score 158 runs, Rahul, I am still waving like that, you are not scoring like that yet," joked SRK in the virtual chat. The KKR Fan anthem was performed and composed by Badshah, which features the fan themselves alongside, KKR players and Shah Rukh Khan, bringing to life the hysteria and frenzy that is witnessed during the KKR matches.

With social distancing norms in place this IPL, the enthusiasm, energy and support of the fans is being missed immensely. The fan anthem is a celebration of the bond that the KKR team and its fans have shared over the years. The catchphrase of the anthem, 'LAPHAO' in Bengali means to JUMP and signifies the cheering of the fans, especially in their absence. KKR currently holds the fourth spot on the points table with 10 points and will next compete against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on October 21. (ANI)

