UPCA re-opens online registration window for players

Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) on Tuesday informed that the apex body of cricket in the state has re-opened a special window for online registration for those players who were unable to register earlier in the first phase. The players (men and women) can log on to the UPCA's official website and get themselves registered for the year 2020-21 before October 23.

"Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association has re-opened special window for online registration for those players both men and women who were unable to enroll themselves for registration in first phase earlier in 2020," said Khaleeq M. Khan Director, Cricket Association, Lucknow in an official statement. "Interested players can logon to www.upca.tv from 20 October to 23' October 2020 and register themselves with UPCA for cricket year 2020-21," he added. (ANI)