Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ton-up Dhawan takes DC to 164-5 against KXIP

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 20-10-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 21:12 IST
Ton-up Dhawan takes DC to 164-5 against KXIP
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ipl)

Opener Shikhar Dhawan blasted a second successive unbeaten hundred to power Delhi Capitals to 164 for five against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL game here on Tuesday.

Dhawan, who had scored an unbeaten 101 off 58 against Chennai Super Kings in their last match, clobbered 12 fours and three sixes in his 61-ball 106-run knock to become the first batsmen to score back-to-back centuries in IPL. On way to his innings, Dhawan also became the fourth Indian batsman to cross 5000 runs in IPL.

Brief Score: Delhi Capitals: 164 for five in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 106; Mohammed Shami 2/28).

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German govt to commission institutional racism study

The German government will commission a study of institutional racism in society, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday, after a series of scandals in which police officers and soldiers were found to be harbouring far-right sentiments. The ...

Two bogies of Gorakhpur-Kolkata special train derail

Two bogies of Gorakhpur-Kolkata special train jumped off the track Tuesday in between Muzaffarpur and Samastipur under East Central Railway zone, a senior ECR official said. There is no report of any human casaulty, Chief Public Relation Of...

ICC prosecutor says Bashir and other suspects must face justice over Darfur

Ousted Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and other suspects wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes and genocide in Darfur must face justice without further delay, the courts chief prosecutor said on Tuesday.Option...

BJP leaders, Union ministers urge people to follow PM Modi's advice on COVID-19

Senior BJP leaders and Union ministers on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal to the people against getting complacent in the fight against COVID-19 should be followed in letter and spirit as it for the welfare of everyone. Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020