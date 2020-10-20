Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Approaching 80, Pele gives thanks for his lucid mental state

With Santos, he won the Copa Libertadores and Intercontinental Cup twice, along with 10 Paulista state championships and six Brazilian league titles. He remains the only player to win the World Cup three times and famously scored more than 1,000 professional goals.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 23:44 IST
Soccer-Approaching 80, Pele gives thanks for his lucid mental state

Days before his 80th birthday, Brazilian football great Pele told his fans he was happy and healthy and pleased to be reaching the landmark with his lucid mental state.

Pele has been shielding at home in Brazil for most of the COVID-19 pandemic but in a jovial recorded message ahead of his landmark birthday on Friday he looked ahead not back. "Now that I am 80, I need to thank God for giving me the health to get this far, and lucidly, although not always intelligently," he said with a laugh in a short video sent to the media to mark his 80th.

"Wherever I go the world over I am well received, doors are always open to me. I hope that when I get to heaven God welcomes me the same way that everyone welcomes me today thanks to our beloved football." For most of his career on the world stage with Brazil and in club football at Santos and the New York Cosmos, as well as for years afterwards, the man born Edson Arantes de Nascimento was widely considered the greatest footballer of all time.

First Diego Maradona and then fellow Argentine Lionel Messi came along to challenge that hegemony but the Brazil striker’s trophy cabinet is as big as his rivals. With Santos, he won the Copa Libertadores and Intercontinental Cup twice, along with 10 Paulista state championships and six Brazilian league titles.

He remains the only player to win the World Cup three times and famously scored more than 1,000 professional goals. Wherever he goes, Pele is still feted as 'The King', a title given to him by playwright Nelson Rodrigues when he was just 17.

However, his landmark birthday comes at the end of a difficult period. His son Edinho served jail time for drug trafficking and money laundering although he always denied the charges.

Pele has been hospitalised several times in recent years and walks with difficulty due to an ailing hip. That has not stopped him releasing one of his own songs with Grammy Award winning-duo Rodrigo y Gabriela.

The new single is called 'Acredita No Véio (Listen To The Old Man)'. "I've written many books, I've scored many goals, I've fathered children, I've planted many trees. The only thing that's lacking is a musical memento of my life," Pele said.

The song was penned by Pele with Brazilian jazz musician Ruria Duprat in 2005 but it has received a new musical twist after Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo Y Gabriela came on board. This year marked the 50th anniversary of Pele's third World Cup triumph, won in Mexico in 1970 with what many pundits rate as the greatest football team of all time.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

5th joint working group meeting on coal between India, Indonesia on Nov 5

India will host 5th Joint Working Group JWG on coal with Indonesia and the meeting will be on November 5 through video conference. The meeting will be co-chaired from the Indian side by Vinod Kumar Tiwari, Additional Secretary, Ministry of...

IPL 13: This loss won't put us down, says Shikhar Dhawan

After stumbling to a five-wicket loss against Kings XI Punjab KXIP, Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan said that the defeat wont put the Shreyas Iyer-led side down and they will all come back stronger. Nicholas Pooran and Glenn M...

UP planning to enlarge ambit of Ayushman Bharat scheme

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to enlarge the ambit of Ayushman Bharat scheme to include the beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act too in the state. With the inclusion of the NFSA beneficiaries in the Ayushman Bharat Yoj...

Case against MP minister who called Cong candidate's wife `mistress'

A case was registered against Madhya Pradesh Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bisahulal Singh on Tuesday for allegedly making a derogatory statement about Congress leader Vishwanath Singh Kunjams wife. The controversy involving the BJP mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020