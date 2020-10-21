Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Coach calls for postponement of Nations Cup qualifiers amid COVID crisis

Belgian Saintfiet, who has coached the national teams of six African countries, said it would be better to shift November’s double set of games to March and complete the qualifiers in June –- still six months ahead of the finals. “You have to ensure that the quality of the qualifiers befits the status of the Nations Cup as the biggest tournament in Africa.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 00:43 IST
Soccer-Coach calls for postponement of Nations Cup qualifiers amid COVID crisis

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Africa and Europe should prompt soccer authorities to postpone next month’s planned resumption of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet said on Tuesday.

“It’s getting worse again, the virus is back and as a first priority we have to look after the health of the players and the staff and the people they come into contact with.” The Gambia, like most African countries, draw the majority of their national team players from clubs in Europe and Saintfiet said travel back to Africa for them would be dangerous.

He was also concerned about FIFA’s decision to allow clubs to stop their players from travelling for internationals if they had to quarantine on their return. “That then changes the fairness of the game. When you talk about the Nations Cup you talk about the best teams competing against each other. But if clubs refuse to let my players travel, or they are impacted by COVID, then there is a strong chance I have to pick players from the local league, which has not been played for months," he told Reuters.

"I have 100 players based in Europe so you could imagine the strength of my side if I don’t have any of them to pick from.” The Cup of Nations qualifiers have been on hold since March when they were initially postponed at the first outbreak of the worldwide pandemic.

The tournament finals have since been put back a year to January 2022 with the qualifiers due to resume in November and be completed next March. Belgian Saintfiet, who has coached the national teams of six African countries, said it would be better to shift November’s double set of games to March and complete the qualifiers in June –- still six months ahead of the finals.

“You have to ensure that the quality of the qualifiers befits the status of the Nations Cup as the biggest tournament in Africa. Without being able to select all the players, it devalues the event.” COVID-19 cases have impacted on African football in recent days, with infected players ruled out of several of the club competition semi-finals, but the Confederation of African Football are pressing ahead with arrangements to complete the African Champions League and African Confederation Cup, as well as next month’s Nations Cup qualifiers. (Editing by Clare Fallon)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says Google breakup may be needed to end violations of antitrust law

The U.S. sued Google on Tuesday, accusing the 1 trillion company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals in the biggest challenge to the power and influence of Big Tech in decades. The Justice Department lawsuit could lead to ...

US spacecraft diving to asteroid for rare rubble grab

A NASA spacecraft descended Tuesday toward the surface of an asteroid 200 million miles away to collect a handful of rubble for return to Earth. The Osiris-Rex spacecraft dropped out of orbit around asteroid Bennu right on time, beginning a...

Swelled by rain and COVID curbs, locust swarms ravage Ethiopia

Mother-of-ten Marima Wadisha screamed, threw rocks and in her desperation even fired bullets at the locusts that descended on her sorghum fields in northeast Ethiopia. But the insect swarms were so relentless that her entire crop - her fami...

PDVSA vessel approaches floating facility to load crude amid spill worries

An oil tanker operated by Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela on Tuesday approached a floating oil facility where it is expected to receive crude via transfer at sea amid environmental concerns, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020