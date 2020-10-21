Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Former Socceroos great Kewell tests positive for COVID-19

Former Australia international Harry Kewell, who is in charge of England Football League Two side Oldham Athletic, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and entered self isolation, the club said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-10-2020 05:50 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 05:50 IST
Soccer-Former Socceroos great Kewell tests positive for COVID-19

Former Australia international Harry Kewell, who is in charge of England Football League Two side Oldham Athletic, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and entered self isolation, the club said. The 42-year-old Socceroos great, who played for Leeds United and Liverpool in the Premier League, felt unwell at the weekend and was tested, which came back positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

He missed Oldham's 1-1 draw with Carlisle United on Tuesday and the club said he would also miss their game against Port Vale on Saturday and Southend on Oct. 27 as he spends at least the next 10 days in isolation. "The daily screening protocol and guidance from the EFL and government is still being followed in what is still a challenging time for all," the club said on their website. "Finally, the club would like to wish Harry a quick recovery and look forward to welcoming him back once it is safe for him to do so."

Kewell's later playing career was blighted with injury after several stellar seasons with Leeds, although he still played until 2014 with stints in Turkey, Australia and Qatar. He joined Oldham in August.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump campaign's cash holdings drop to $63 mln in September

President Donald Trumps re-election coffers shrank in September as he fell behind Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the campaigns money race, putting him at a disadvantage in the final weeks before the Nov. 3 election. In a financial discl...

Cathay Pacific cuts 8,500 jobs, shutters regional airline

Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific Airways said Wednesday it would cut 8,500 jobs and shut a regional airline as it grapples with the plunge in air travel due to the pandemic. About 5,300 employees based in Hong Kong and another 600 elsewhere...

Australia's Victoria state paves way for pop up dining as virus cases remain low

Australias most heavily hit coronavirus state of Victoria logged a sixth consecutive day of low single digit new cases on Wednesday, as the state government said it was on track to announce fresh easing measures at the weekend. We do genuin...

Kamala Harris turns 56, Biden says wants to celebrate her next birthday at WH

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris turned 56 on Tuesday, with the partys presidential nominee Joe Biden greeting her on the big day, saying they would celebrate her next birthday at the White House. Biden took to Twitter t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020