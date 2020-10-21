Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bayern forward Serge Gnabry tests positive for coronavirus

Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry has tested positive for the coronavirus, and more tests for his teammates were planned Wednesday morning before the defending champion's opening game of the Champions League. He is Bayern's first player to test positive for COVID-19. Gnabry trained earlier Tuesday with his teammates in the final training session for Atlético Madrid's visit in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

PTI | Munich | Updated: 21-10-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 09:38 IST
Bayern forward Serge Gnabry tests positive for coronavirus

Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry has tested positive for the coronavirus, and more tests for his teammates were planned Wednesday morning before the defending champion's opening game of the Champions League. The club said in a brief statement on Tuesday that the 25-year-old Gnabry is "doing well" and is in quarantine at home. He is Bayern's first player to test positive for COVID-19.

Gnabry trained earlier Tuesday with his teammates in the final training session for Atlético Madrid's visit in the Champions League on Wednesday night. It was unclear what effect Gnabry's positive result would have on the rest of the team. His teammates were to undergo more tests on Wednesday morning.

More positive results would not automatically lead to Wednesday's game being postponed. UEFA rules say games can go ahead as planned if a team has 13 available players, including at least one goalkeeper. But Bayern will be hoping that local authorities do not order the whole squad into quarantine.

Gnabry had started each of the team's four Bundesliga games so far, scoring a hat trick in the season-opening 8-0 rout of Schalke. Gnabry played for Germany in its Nations League game against Switzerland last Tuesday. He equalized with his heel for the home side to draw 3-3. AP SSC SSC

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Saints to allow fans at home gamesAfter talk of finding a new city for their home games to have fans in attendance this season, the New Orleans Saints can stay put at the Mercedes-Benz S...

U.S. government to file antitrust lawsuit against Google later on Tuesday -source

The U.S. Justice Department is expected to file an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Incs Google on Tuesday for allegedly breaking the law in using its market power to fend off rivals, according to a source familiar with the planning. The ...

World trade rebounding slowly, outlook uncertain - UN report

The value of global trade is set to fall by 7 to 9 in 2020 from the previous year, despite signs of a fragile rebound led by China in the third quarter, a United Nations report said on Wednesday. No region was spared by an estimated 19 year...

ANALYSIS-Google antitrust case to turn on how search engine grew dominant -experts

The U.S. governments antitrust case against Alphabet Incs Google appears strong, but could face an uphill battle from a business-friendly judiciary that may question whether a free search engine beloved by consumers has actually left them w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020