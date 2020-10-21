IPL 13: Everything is working for us now, says Pooran after KXIP's third consecutive win

Left Menu
After securing the third consecutive win in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) Nicholas Pooran said he is happy to get over the line against the table-toppers, Delhi Capitals, and feels 'everything is working for us now'.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 21-10-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 10:01 IST
KXIP batsman Nicholas Pooran. (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

After securing the third consecutive win in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) Nicholas Pooran said he is happy to get over the line against the table-toppers, Delhi Capitals, and feels 'everything is working for us now'. "Everything is working for us now. We have started to click as a team. Most importantly, I always believe that in T20 cricket, momentum is everything. I think we have started to peak at the right time. We do not want to take anything for granted and just want to continue to improve," Pooran told Glenn Maxwell in a video posted by iplt20.com.

KXIP defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets here at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. Punjab chased down the target of 165 with six balls to spare. Pooran played a knock of 53 during the chase. With this win, KXIP have gone to the fifth position in the points table with eight points from 10 matches while Delhi Capitals are still at the top of the table with 14 points from 10 games.

Pooran said both batters and bowlers are now delivering good performances for the team. "Before these three games, we spoke and it was that we have to win, Chris (Gayle) spoke about that there is only one way from here and it is upwards. We knew that we have to deliver in the powerplay and at the backend," he said.

"Chris is back in the team, he brought a lot of confidence. Shami, CJ, and Arshdeep are having an impact and spinners are also having a big impact," Pooran added. (ANI)

