Soccer-Figueroa steps down as manager of Malaysia's JDT

Former Argentina international Luciano Figueroa has quit as manager of Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta'zim and is returning home for family reasons, the club said on Wednesday.

Figueroa, who played 15 times for Argentina, had been instrumental in JDT’s run of success as both a player and manager since joining the club in late 2013. The pinnacle of his time in Malaysia came in 2015 when he was a key member of the squad that won the AFC Cup, the first time a club from the country had claimed a continental title.

He had two stints with JDT as a player before taking over as manager in 2018 and leading them to the Malaysia Super League title in 2019 and 2020. Such is Figueroa’s status at the club that a stand at the new Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, which was opened earlier this year, was named after him.

"I leave with very fond memories and I was deeply touched by the gesture of naming a stand at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium after me," Figueroa said. "It has been a wonderful journey, winning multiple trophies and making countless new friends that I now call family.”