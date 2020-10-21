Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Djokovic pulls out of Paris Masters with no points to win

Novak Djokovic has decided not to enter the Paris Masters because he has no points to win at the Nov. 2-8 event as he bids to retain the world number one spot come end of season, the 33-year-old Serb said. "I won't play in Paris as I can't add to my points tally but I will go to Vienna and London," Djokovic told Wednesday's edition of Belgade daily Sportski Zurnal.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 14:59 IST
Tennis-Djokovic pulls out of Paris Masters with no points to win
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Novak Djokovic has decided not to enter the Paris Masters because he has no points to win at the Nov. 2-8 event as he bids to retain the world number one spot come end of season, the 33-year-old Serb said.

"I won't play in Paris as I can't add to my points tally but I will go to Vienna and London," Djokovic told Wednesday's edition of Belgade daily Sportski Zurnal. "I can win up to 500 points in Vienna as I didn't play there last year and there are also a lot of points available in London."

Djokovic clinched a record 36th ATP Masters crown when he won the Italian Open title in Rome last month, surpassing Rafael Nadal who confirmed he would enter the Paris Masters after winning his 13th French Open title on Oct. 11. Nadal, who equalled Roger Federer's record haul of 20 Grand Slam titles when he blew Djokovic away in the French Open final, has not entered the Oct. 26 - Nov. 1 tournament in Vienna but is expected to take part in the ATP Finals in London, Nov. 15-22.

Djokovic, who won the Paris Masters last year, will not lose any points over skipping the event because the ATP Tour's revised ranking system due to the COVID-19 pandemic allows players to retain points from last year. Asked if he was content to allow world number two Nadal to catch up with him in the Masters race, Djokovic said: "It's not my priority. My immediate task is to collect as many points as I can in a bid to put as much distance between myself and the chasing pack ahead of next season.

"I want to go down in history as the world number one with the most weeks at the top of the ATP Tour and I will do all I can to make it happen. "Whether Nadal plays in Paris or not changes nothing because it's all in my hands."

Djokovic, who claimed his 17th major honour when he won this year's Australian Open, was confident upcoming Serbian talents would follow in his footsteps one day. "The last 10 or 15 years have been fruitful and the success has yielded players like Laslo Djere, Miomir Kecmanovic and Hamad Medjedovic. It's great to see our youngsters winning tournaments," he said. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-England to face Ireland at Wembley after New Zealand withdrawal

England will face Ireland in a friendly international at Wembley Stadium next month after New Zealand withdrew from the fixture, the Football Association said on Wednesday. New Zealand pulled out of what would have been their first match at...

Japan to pledge to cut emissions to zero by 2050 -Nikkei

Japans government will soon commit to cutting greenhouse gas emissions to zero on a net basis by 2050, in a shift in its position on climate change, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday, without citing the source of its information. Japan had p...

UltraTech Cement Q2 net profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,235 cr

Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd on Wednesday reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,235.11 crore in the September quarter, mainly on account of operational efficiencies. The leading cement producer had p...

Maha: Four women rescued from spa in Thane; manager held

The police rescued four women from a spa in Maharashtras Thane city and arrested its manager for allegedly using the premises for flesh trade, an official said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the Thane ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020