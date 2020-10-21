Motor racing-Stroll reveals he tested positive for COVID-19 after Eifel GP

Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll said on Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 after the Oct. 11 Eifel Grand Prix but was now clear and ready to race in Portugal this coming weekend.

The Racing Point driver missed the race at the Nuerburgring after feeling unwell and was replaced at short notice by Germany's Nico Hulkenberg. The team said at the time that the 21-year-old, whose father Lawrence owns the Silverstone-based team, had felt unwell since the Russian Grand Prix on Sept. 27.

Stroll is the second Formula One driver to have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the other being his Mexican team mate Sergio Perez who missed two races in August. "I just want to let everyone know that I recently tested positive for Covid-19 after the Eifel GP weekend," said Stroll on his social media accounts.

"I am feeling 100% and have since tested negative." Stroll said he had arrived at the Nuerburgring after testing negative but woke up on the Saturday morning with an upset stomach.

"I followed the FIA protocol and self-isolated in my motorhome and did not re-enter the paddock," he explained. "I wasn't fit to race so I flew home early Sunday morning. As I was still feeling under the weather I took a Covid test on Sunday evening.

"The next day the results came back positive, so I stayed at home self-isolating for the next 10 days. Luckily, my symptoms were pretty mild." Stroll said he was tested again on Monday and his results were negative.

"I feel in great shape and I can't wait to be back with the team and to race in Portugal," he added.