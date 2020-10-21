Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Stroll reveals he tested positive for COVID-19 after Eifel GP

Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll said on Wednesday he tested positive for COVID-19 after the Oct. 11 Eifel Grand Prix but was now clear and ready to race in Portugal this coming weekend. The 21-year-old missed the race at the Nuerburgring after feeling unwell and was replaced at short notice by Germany's Nico Hulkenberg at the Racing Point team.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 15:45 IST
Motor racing-Stroll reveals he tested positive for COVID-19 after Eifel GP
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll said on Wednesday he tested positive for COVID-19 after the Oct. 11 Eifel Grand Prix but was now clear and ready to race in Portugal this coming weekend.

The 21-year-old missed the race at the Nuerburgring after feeling unwell and was replaced at short notice by Germany's Nico Hulkenberg at the Racing Point team. The Silverstone-based outfit, owned by Stroll's father Lawrence and third in the contructors' standings, said at the time that he had felt unwell since the Russian Grand Prix on Sept. 27 but had tested negative.

Stroll is the second Formula One driver to contract the new coronavirus, the other being his Mexican team mate Sergio Perez who missed two races in August. "I just want to let everyone know that I recently tested positive for Covid-19 after the Eifel GP weekend," said Stroll on his social media accounts.

"I am feeling 100% and have since tested negative." Stroll said he had woken up on the Saturday morning at the Nuerburgring with an upset stomach.

"I followed the FIA protocol and self-isolated in my motorhome and did not re-enter the paddock," he explained. "I wasn't fit to race so I flew home early Sunday morning. As I was still feeling under the weather I took a Covid test on Sunday evening.

"The next day the results came back positive, so I stayed at home self-isolating for the next 10 days. Luckily, my symptoms were pretty mild." Stroll said he was tested again last Monday and his results were negative.

"I feel in great shape and I can't wait to be back with the team and to race in Portugal," he added. Formula One teams are operating in 'bubbles within bubbles', isolated from each other and separated into groups internally to limit the risk of contagion.

Nobody is allowed into the paddock without producing a negative test result, and team members are tested at five day intervals. Champions Mercedes, who have Lewis Hamilton heading for a seventh world championship, reported two positive cases at the Nuerburgring with six replacements flown in from England.

Friday practice at the German track was wiped out by bad weather but Stroll was in the paddock for media duties, conducted at a safe distance, on the Thursday. Sunday's race at the Algarve circuit near Portimao will be the 12th round of the season and first Portuguese Grand Prix in 24 years. It was added to the calendar after some other races were cancelled due to the pandemic.

The season-opener in Australia in March was cancelled after a McLaren employee tested positive for COVID-19, with the championship then stalled until July.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran reports highest daily coronavirus infections since Feb - TV

Irans health ministry on Wednesday reported 5,616 new coronavirus cases for the previous 24 hours, the highest daily number since February, bringing the national tally to 545,286 in the Middle Easts hardest-hit country.Ministry spokeswoman ...

Videocon insolvency case: Dhoot family offers to pay Rs 30,000 cr to lenders

The Dhoot family has offered to pay Rs 30,000 crore to lenders to settle their outstanding loans and pull out 13 Videocon group companies from the insolvency proceedings. A proposal for paying the amount has been forwarded to the Committee ...

Soccer-England to face Ireland at Wembley after New Zealand withdrawal

England will face Ireland in a friendly international at Wembley Stadium next month after New Zealand withdrew from the fixture, the Football Association said on Wednesday. New Zealand pulled out of what would have been their first match at...

Japan to pledge to cut emissions to zero by 2050 -Nikkei

Japans government will soon commit to cutting greenhouse gas emissions to zero on a net basis by 2050, in a shift in its position on climate change, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday, without citing the source of its information. Japan had p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020