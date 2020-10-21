We're all prepared for the season ahead: Scott Neville

Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-2021 season, SC East Bengal's Scott Neville said the players are "all prepared" and cannot wait for the season to get started. "Hey guys, I am currently on day two of my 14-day hotel quarantine here in Goa. Just wanted to say thank you very much for all the messages and support. It really means a lot to us players and we cannot wait to get started and we are all prepared for the season ahead," Neville said in a video posted by SC East Bengal on Instagram.

"I think we have got a terrific squad and we are just looking forward to getting out and winning as many games as possible for the fans and supporters," he added. East Bengal on October 13 announced the signing of experienced A-League defender, Neville, on a season-long loan from Brisbane Roar ahead of the upcoming season of ISL.

Eugeneson Lyngdoh, on the other hand, said he is happy to be a part of East Bengal and added: "hopefully, we will give a great performance this season in the ISL". Earlier this month, the club had appointed Liverpool legend and former England striker Robbie Fowler as the head coach for the first team that will take part in the 2020-21 ISL.

Fowler, 45, last managed A-League side Brisbane Roar FC, guiding the side to the play-offs and fourth position in the league before the season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 22 matches in charge, Fowler guided Brisbane Roar FC to 10 wins, five draws, and seven losses in what was his first full-time appointment as head coach since the end of his illustrious playing career.

East Bengal coaching staff: Head coach: Robbie Fowler; Assistant coach: Anthony Grant; Set piece coach Terence McPhillips; Goalkeeping coach: Robert Mimms; Sports Scientist: Jack Inman; Physiotherapist: Michael Harding; Analyst: Joseph Walmsley; Indian assistant coach: Renedy Singh. (ANI)