Siraj, Chahal tear apart KKR batting line up

Siraj (4-2-8-3) ran through the KKR top order to trigger a stunning batting collapse and became the first bowler in the history of IPL to bowl two maiden overs while Chahal (2/15) stymied their revival hopes. It is KKR's second-lowest total after their 67 all-out against Mumbai Indians in 2008.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 21-10-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 21:30 IST
Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal wreaked havoc in a stunning display of swing and spin bowling as Kolkata Knight Riders could just manage a paltry 84 for eight against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL match, here on Wednesday. Siraj (4-2-8-3) ran through the KKR top order to trigger a stunning batting collapse and became the first bowler in the history of IPL to bowl two maiden overs while Chahal (2/15) stymied their revival hopes.

It is KKR's second-lowest total after their 67 all-out against Mumbai Indians in 2008. Playing without Windies star players Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, KKR struggled to get going after electing to bat and it was all over for them after skipper Eoin Morgan was dismissed by Washington Sundar for 30.

It was a masterstroke from skipper Virat Kohli to include Siraj in place of spinner Shahbaz Nadeem keeping in mind a fresh strip. Siraj began with a double wicket maiden over in which he dismissed opener Rahul Tripahi (1) and Nitish Rana (0) off successive deliveries. He followed it up with another wicket-maiden over, getting rid of Tom Banton (10) in the process. His figures read an astonishing 2-1-0-3 at that time.

Tripathi nicked one straight back to AB de Villiers behind the stumps and in the next ball Siraj ran through the gates of Rana for a golden duck. In his next over, he accounted for hard-hitting English batsman Tom Banton (10) with a scrambled seam delivery to cap the best ever opening two overs in the IPL.

In between, Navdeep Saini (1/23 from thee overs) dismissed the in-form opener Shubman Gill (1) after the young opener mis-timed a pull to be caught by Chris Morris as KKR looked in shambles with 14/4 inside four overs. KKR had their most-experienced batsmen in Morgan and Karthik in the middle. But Chahal exposed latter's woes against leg-spin bowling as he trapped him leg before following a successful review.

