Inter Milan defender Hakimi tests positive

Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the Champions League match against Borussia Mönchengladbach. The wing back has already been involved in several Inter goals. Meanwhile, Wolfsburg said forward Josip Brekalo has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in isolation.

Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the Champions League match against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Hakimi was found to have the virus in the last round of tests ahead of Wednesday's match.

Inter says Hakimi is "completely asymptomatic." Inter players Ashley Young, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Škriniar, Radja Nainggolan, Roberto Gagliardini and Ionut Radu are all out with the virus. Hakimi joined from Real Madrid in the offseason. He spent the previous two years on loan at Borussia Dortmund. The wing back has already been involved in several Inter goals.

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg said forward Josip Brekalo has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in isolation. The club says the Croatian "is feeling good and is currently without symptoms." The club also says the rest of the squad and coaching staff tested negative.

The isolation period will likely keep Brekalo out of Saturday's game against Arminia Bielefeld. Brekalo has scored once in four Bundesliga games this season for 13th-place Wolfsburg. He last played in Wolfsburg's 1-1 draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.

