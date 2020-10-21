Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Soler rides crest of Movistar team work to win Vuelta stage two

Spanish rider Marc Soler edged defending champion Primoz Roglic to win stage two of the Vuelta on Wednesday after some magnificent team work from his Movistar side. Roglic narrowly extended his overall lead.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:40 IST
Cycling-Soler rides crest of Movistar team work to win Vuelta stage two

Spanish rider Marc Soler edged defending champion Primoz Roglic to win stage two of the Vuelta on Wednesday after some magnificent team work from his Movistar side.

Roglic narrowly extended his overall lead. Movistar, founded by Navarre native Eusebio Unzue, dictated the pace of the 151km hilly stage from Pamplona to Lekunberri in the green picturesque valleys of Navarre province and led a large group of riders up the final climb before it split on the descent.

Soler was the early leader on the final downhill and his team worked tirelessly to stop a challenge from George Bennett. The Spaniard further increased his pace to finish 19 seconds ahead of Slovenian Roglic and collect his first ever Grand Tour stage win. Dan Martin of Ireland came third while Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz came fourth, also 19 seconds behind Soler.

Roglic collected six bonus seconds and has a nine-second lead in the general classification over second-placed Martin and 11 seconds over Carapaz. Thursday's stage is a 166km hilly stage from Lodosa to La Laguna Negra - Vinuesa.

"We were riding on home turf today, we were very motivated about competing here in Navarre and together with the team directors we came up with a plan to play to our strengths on the start of the final climb," said Soler. "We really started to put the work in from that point and the truth is from there to the finish line everything went as planned."

Team mate Enric Mas added: "We wanted to take advantage of the fact we knew the territory well and everything paid off. We also benefited from the headwind and the whole team worked magnificently. "In the end Marc finished the job and he is the one who deserved it the most. When he overtook us he was like a motorbike and there was no stopping him."

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

Nokia, Telia Company sign five-year deal to deploy 5G in Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Women's groups call for nationwide protest against Hathras gang-rape

A group of womens organisations have called for a nationwide protest on October 29 against the alleged gang-rape of a Dalit woman in Hathras and demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A joint statement sig...

Democrats bring out their biggest star - Barack Obama - to stump for Biden

Former President Barack Obama will make his first appearance on the campaign trail on Wednesday for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who is locked in a tight race with President Donald Trump in crucial states with just 13 days to go in the cam...

Doctors consulting experts on Soumitra's neurological condition

Doctors treating legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who was admitted to a city hospital with coronavirus about a fortnight ago and has since tested negative, are consulting experts for his neurological condition and he might requi...

Bangladeshi protestors say death penalty not the answer to rise in rape

Protesters took to Dhakas streets on Wednesday to demand action on rising rape cases in Bangladesh, saying a new law that expanded the use of the death penalty was not enough to bring about real change.Womens rights campaigners are demandin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020