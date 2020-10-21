Left Menu
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan admitted that Royal Challengers Bangalore bowled well but added that the team should have countered that better after the massive eight-wicket loss against Virat Kohli-led side.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 22-10-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 23:25 IST
IPL 13: RCB bowled well but we should have countered that better, says Morgan
KKR skipper Eoin Morgan (Photo: BCCI/ IPL) . Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan admitted that Royal Challengers Bangalore bowled well but added that the team should have countered that better after the massive eight-wicket loss against Virat Kohli-led side. RCB chased down a total of 85 with eight wickets in hand and 39 balls to spare. Devdutt Padikkal and Gurkeerat Singh Mann played knocks of 25 and 21 respectively as RCB gained victory in the 14th over.

"I think it started with batting. Being four or five down as early as we were is disappointing. RCB bowled well, but we should have countered that better. and with that dew, we probably should have bowled first," Morgan told the host broadcaster Star Sports after the match. After electing to bat first, KKR had the worst start possible as the side lost three wickets with just three runs on the board. Chris Morris bowled the first over for RCB and just gave three runs off it.

Mohammed Siraj came to bowl the second over and changed the momentum of the game as he scalped Rahul Tripathi (1) and Nitish Rana (0) and his over finished as a double-wicket maiden. Along the course of this match, Siraj also became the first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in an IPL game. KKR was left reeling at 14-4 and it was left up to Eoin Morgan to help the side gain a respectable total. However, the KKR skipper did not find any support at the other end as Dinesh Karthik (4) and Pat Cummins (4) also disappointed with the bat.

Morgan played a knock of 30 runs but his innings was cut short by Washington Sundar in the 16th over. Lockie Ferguson scored 19 runs while Kuldeep Yadav played a knock of 12-run before getting run out on the last ball of the innings. In the end, KKR were restricted to 84/8 in their 20 overs. Morgan further added that Andre Russell and Sunil Narine will be fit and available down the line.

"We have been consistent with our selections of the top three, we believe they are the ones to take us forward. They have shown potential. So it was important to back the Indian batsmen. Hopefully, Russell and Narine will be fit and available around the corner. Two guys of that calibre, particularly when they are allrounders, is a big hole. Hopefully, they will be available down the line," the skipper said. KKR have 10 points and are at fourth spot. They will now play against Delhi Capitals on October 24.

