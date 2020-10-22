Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Zapata inspires Atalanta to comfortable win at Midtjylland

It was 3-0 before halftime as the lively Zapata's shot from the edge of the box was not held by Hansen in the wet and Muriel reacted quickest to turn home the loose ball. Atalanta continued to threaten in the second half, with Miranchuk adding a superb fourth goal on his debut when he curled the ball into the corner of the net.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 02:26 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 02:26 IST
Soccer-Zapata inspires Atalanta to comfortable win at Midtjylland

Towering Colombian striker Duvan Zapata scored one goal and set up two more as Atalanta cruised to a 4-0 victory over Midtjylland in their Champions League Group D clash in driving rain at the MCH Arena in Herning on Wednesday. It was a tough debut for the Danish side in the Champions League group stages as they created little up front and were under constant threat in defence, with Papu Gomez, Luis Muriel and debutant Aleksey Miranchuk also on target for the Italians.

Atalanta, who had a surprise run to the quarter-finals last season, top the pool after the opening round of fixtures. Midtjylland visit Liverpool on Tuesday, while Atalanta host Ajax. The Italians came into the game having been thumped 4-1 in Serie A at Napoli on Saturday and looked determined to erase that memory from the start as they took the game to their outgunned hosts.

Zapata broke free on the right side of the box early on but his shot from a tight angle rattled the post. He then forced an excellent save from home goalkeeper Jesper Hansen, whose fingertips denied the forward the opening goal. The writing was on the wall though and two minutes later the striker put his side in front when a cross was cleverly headed into his path by Cristian Romero and Zapata rifled the ball past a helpless Hansen.

Atalanta doubled their advantage with a superb strike from Gomez, who collected a pass from Zapata 30 metres from goal and unleashed an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net. It was 3-0 before halftime as the lively Zapata's shot from the edge of the box was not held by Hansen in the wet and Muriel reacted quickest to turn home the loose ball.

Atalanta continued to threaten in the second half, with Miranchuk adding a superb fourth goal on his debut when he curled the ball into the corner of the net.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-McIlroy comfortable with return of fans, Mickelson concerned

Rory McIlroy has missed the fans and, hours after Australian Adam Scott was forced to withdraw from the Zozo Championship because of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, said he was ready to see them back out on the course. The Northern I...

People News Roundup: Sir David Attenborough set for sea trials; Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Britains new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, set for sea trialsBritains new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, will leave for sea trials on Wednesday to be put through its pa...

Jordan announces record daily new COVID-19 cases

Jordan on Wednesday reported 2,648 new COVID-19 cases, its highest daily number since the start of the pandemic as the country faces a major outbreak with a tripling of deaths in just the last two weeks.The surge in the last month has put J...

Health News Roundup: US hit by spike in coronavirus cases; OxyContin maker Purdue to plead guilty over opioid practices and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. hit by spike in coronavirus cases rising infections strain Europes hospitalsEuropes hospital systems are at risk of buckling under the strain of soaring COVID-19 infections that put ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020