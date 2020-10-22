Left Menu
Maximilian Kilman signs contract extension with Wolves

Wolves defender Maximilian Kilman on Wednesday signed a new contract, extending his stay at the club until 2025.

ANI | Wolverhampton | Updated: 22-10-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 10:08 IST
Maximilian Kilman (Photo/ Wolves Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

The former Maidenhead United man initially joined the club's under-23 set-up, but within a matter of months had been promoted to the first-team, ahead of making his debut as a late substitute against Fulham in May 2019. He follows Conor Coady and Raul Jimenez by signing a new long-term contract at Molineux.

The former Maidenhead United man initially joined the club's under-23 set-up, but within a matter of months had been promoted to the first-team, ahead of making his debut as a late substitute against Fulham in May 2019. He follows Conor Coady and Raul Jimenez by signing a new long-term contract at Molineux.

After signing a new contract, Kilman said he is happy to be part of this club for longer. "It feels great and it's something that I've always wanted. When I first came to Wolves, I always felt there was a future here for me and I could do well here, and it's been a great two years," the club's official website quoted Kilman as saying.

"Everyone here, from the staff, to the players, to everyone involved in the club, they've all been brilliant with me and I've always felt very welcomed here. I'm very proud and have to thank everyone who has helped me along the way for the support they've given me. To sign another five years is a fantastic feeling, and I'm just happy to be part of this club for longer," he added. (ANI)

