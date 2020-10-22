Left Menu
Real Madrid don't deserve results like this: Zidane after defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk

After suffering a defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said that he has to 'find the solution' as his side does not not deserve such results.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane (file photo) . Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said that he has to 'find the solution' as his side does not not deserve such results. Real Madrid lost 3-2 to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League here on Wednesday. Real Madrid conceded all three goals in the first half as Shakhtar Donetsk took a 3-0 lead.

"It's not a good feeling, obviously. It started to come to together in the end. We made a mistake for the first goal, but it's true that we lacked confidence and we didn't play well," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying. "Fortunately, and I'm happy for my players, who reacted well in the second half and changed something because they don't deserve results like this. It was a bad game, a bad night. I'm the coach, I have to find the solution and I didn't get it tonight. It's difficult for the players," he added.

Zidane said football can be difficult sometimes but he remains positive. "I feel for the players because they have helped me win a lot of things. It was a bad game and they don't deserve it. But that's football. You have to keep going and think that if today is grey, tomorrow will be sunny. That's what it's about. Football can be difficult sometimes. I remain positive and believe in this squad and in what we are going to do: move on from this," he said. (ANI)

