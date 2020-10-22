Left Menu
IPL 13: Shreyas has been 'really' unbelievable as a captain, says DC pacer Rabada

Shreyas Iyer has smashed 335 runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada has praised his skipper for leading the team from the front.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 22-10-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 16:15 IST
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Shreyas Iyer has smashed 335 runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada has praised his skipper for leading the team from the front. Delhi Capitals are leading the points table with seven wins in ten games and Rabada feels that the liberal environment in the dressing room and in the camp has been the main reason behind the success of the Iyer-led side.

"Shreyas has been really unbelievable as a captain. He is young. For a captain, especially when you are leading an overseas player on a big stage is a huge task. So he has done really well so far. He is leading from the front," Rabada said in a virtual press conference. "Shreyas is just a normal guy who is chilled out and when we get on the field he is a captain who has to make decisions and I am sure Rickey (Ponting) is helping him. Delhi has a very liberal environment and it is probably one of the reasons we have been successful," he added.

In the match against Kings XI Punjab, Delhi got off to a good start with Axar Patel dismissing skipper KL Rahul (15) in the third over of the innings. However, Chris Gayle smashed 26 runs in the fifth over bowled by Tushar Deshpande in order to revamp the chase and give some hope to Punjab's fans. Rabada feels that Tushar needs some minor adjustments and he has to learn from his past experiences to improve.

"Tushar needs to learn a lot. He just needs to take a game by game. He has not bowled badly at all even in the last game. Like I said it is just about those minor adjustments. What he has do is learn from his experiences and that's how is gonna get better. Delhi Capitals will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday. (ANI)

