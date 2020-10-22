Left Menu
IPL 13: Tried not to be too predictable, says SRH all-rounder Holder

It took a few lusty blows from Jofra Archer to help Rajasthan Royals finish on 154/6 in their 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. But the star of the first session was definitely SRH all-rounder Jason Holder as he picked three wickets.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 21:40 IST
IPL 13: Tried not to be too predictable, says SRH all-rounder Holder
SRH all-rounder Jason Holder (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

It took a few lusty blows from Jofra Archer to help Rajasthan Royals finish on 154/6 in their 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. But the star of the first session was definitely SRH all-rounder Jason Holder as he picked three wickets. The wicket looked slow to start with and that saw even the likes of Ben Stokes struggle to get going as he finished with a 32-ball 30. Archer's 7-ball 16 at the end ensured that RR had a respectable total on the board.

Holder said that he was pleased with his own showing and playing his first game of the season. He tried to not be predictable and use the variations to good effect on a wicket which definitely helped the bowlers and wasn't smooth for batting. "Good to get a game. It's been a long time, few years off the IPL circuit, good to be back. I was pleased the way I bowled. I tried not to be too predictable. It was an opportunity to get wickets in the back end," he told the host broadcasters during the mid-innings break.

Sanju Samson was the only RR top-order batsman who looked comfortable as he hit a 26-ball 36 as the likes of Jos Buttler (9 off 12 balls) and skipper Steve Smith (19 off 15 balls) struggled to get going and strike big. Holder said that it was not easy in the middle. But he said that his team has the arsenal to chase the total down even though it wouldn't be a cakewalk.

"I try to think as a batter. It's hard in these grounds the way these guys are playing these days. I think it is a par total something we can chase. I think it's slow, got better as it went on. There's a bit of dew. Will be difficult for the spinners to grip the ball," he said.

