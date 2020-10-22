Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIFF to hold virtual AGM on December 21

"The AIFF will hold its virtual AGM on December 21, 2020," the national federation said in a release after its executive committee meeting that was held via a video conference. In 2010, under Patel's leadership, AIFF signed a Rs 700 crore contract with IMG-Reliance, helping the federation overcome a fund crunch.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:19 IST
AIFF to hold virtual AGM on December 21
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@IndianFootball)

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will hold its annual general meeting virtually on December 21, the sport's apex body said on Thursday. Taking into account the term limit in the national sports code, doubts remain over the election of incumbent Praful Patel, who has served as president for 12 years.

According to the sports code, the president of the national sports federation can hold the office for a maximum period of 12 years with or without a break. Patel, a former union minister, served as acting president for one year after long-time head Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi suffered a cardiac arrest in 2008. He took over as full-time president in October 2009 before being re-elected for the top job in December 2012 and 2016. "The AIFF will hold its virtual AGM on December 21, 2020," the national federation said in a release after its executive committee meeting that was held via a video conference.

In 2010, under Patel's leadership, AIFF signed a Rs 700 crore contract with IMG-Reliance, helping the federation overcome a fund crunch. The 15-year-old deal eventually led to the creation of the Indian Super League.

The president apprised the committee that India will be officially bidding to host the AFC Asian Cup in 2027. India had earlier expressed its interest to host the tournament earlier this year. If India wins the bid, it will be the first time the country will host the continental showpiece event.

The committee also approved the distribution of the COVID solidarity fund to the state associations to support their activities. "Meanwhile, with the Government of India having merged the Union Territories of Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli into a single union territory, the provisional membership of Dadra and Nagar Haveli FA has not been renewed as they need to merge with Daman and Diu (a permanent member). "The Daman and Diu FA needs to now apply to AIFF for the change of its name to Daman Diu Dadra Nagar Haveli FA.

"In addition, Lakshadweep FA has been granted a full membership," the national federation said. The president congratulated the AIFF administration for 'having done some wonderful work during these difficult and extraordinary times -- keeping football and all other activities in top gear." "Congratulations for the completion of the Hero I-League Qualifiers. The Hero ISL is slated to kick-off on November 20. "The Hero I-League will be hosted in Kolkata, while the Hero ISL will be held in Goa. Both the cities have been chosen as they have multiple match and practice venues," Patel said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vijayan lauds Rahul's response to Vardhan on Kerala COVID-19 situation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came in for praise from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday for disagreeing with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhans comments over rising COVID-19 cases in the southern state. He said Gandhi, who...

Guterres reiterates call on UN Day for global ceasefire to fight COVID-19 together

New York US, October 22 ANISputnik UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated in a speech on the United Nations Day on Thursday that all hostilities worldwide should cease in order to direct joint efforts toward combating the novel co...

Struggling Trump to go on offensive in final presidential debate

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to come out swinging in Thursdays final presidential debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden to try to close a big gap in opinion polls before the Nov. 3 election. Trump needs to score some hits in the...

EC says it has cleared policy related promises in poll manifestos in past

Amid demand by some opposition leaders for action by the Election Commission against BJPs manifesto promising free coronavirus vaccine in Bihar, officials on Thursday pointed out that the poll panel had allowed policy related promises made ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020