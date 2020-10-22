Praful Patel chairs AIFF Executive Committee meeting via video conferencing

All India Football Federation, President, Praful Patel on Thursday chaired AIFF's Executive Committee Meeting via video conferencing. Besides Senior Vice President Subrata Dutta, AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, Vice Presidents Manvendra Singh, Larsing Ming, KMI Mather and all other Executive Committee members attended the meeting. Leave of absence was granted to Vice-President Subash Chopra and AIFF Treasurer Z A Thakur.

Chirag Tanna, General Manager, FSDL attended the meeting as an invitee. AIFF Technical Director Isac Doru was also present. The Committee condoled the demise of Mohammad Shamsuddin, Carlton Chapman, Laishram Manitombi Singh, SS Waseem, and M Mohanraj (Governing Board Member of the Karnataka State Football Association), observed a minute's silence bowing their heads as a mark of respect for the departed souls.

The President congratulated the AIFF administration for "having done some wonderful work during these difficult and extraordinary times -- keeping football and all other activities in top gear." "Congratulations for the completion of the I-League Qualifiers. The ISL is slated to kick-off on November 20. The I-League will be hosted in Kolkata, while the ISL will be held in Goa. Both the cities have been chosen as they have multiple match and practice venues," Patel averred.

The Committee also congratulated Mohammedan Sporting for winning the I-League Qualifiers 2020 and earning a ticket to the I-League 2020-21. The Committee also felt that under current circumstances hosting the Youth Leagues this season won't be possible, and the Youth Leagues and the Academy Accreditation procedure would kick-off once again from next season onwards.

AIFF League Committee shall consider organising a U-20 League next season so that the boys who would have played U-18 league this year get the opportunity to showcase their performance in the U-20 League. Briefing the Committee, CEO, Leagues Sunando Dhar stated: "There were quite a few lessons for us during the I-League Qualifiers which will help us immensely when we go on to conduct the I-League 2020-21 later in the season. I need to thank the IFA, Joydeep Mukherjee (Secretary, IFA), Subrata Dutta and the Government of West Bengal for their stupendous support."

The President also apprised the Committee that India will be officially bidding to host the AFC Asian Cup in 2027. India had earlier expressed their interest to host the tournament earlier this year. The Committee also approved the distribution of the COVID Solidarity Fund to the State FAs to support their activities.

Meanwhile, with the Government of India having merged the Union Territories of Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli into a single union territory, the provisional membership of Dadra and Nagar Haveli FA has not been renewed as they need to merge with Daman and Diu (a permanent member). The Daman and Diu FA needs to now apply to AIFF for the change of its name to Daman Diu Dadra Nagar Haveli FA. In addition, Lakshadweep FA has been granted full membership. Meanwhile, the AIFF will hold its virtual AGM on December 21, 2020. (ANI)