Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Pandey, Shankar propel SRH to easy eight-wicket win over RR

Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar played unbeaten knocks of 83 and 52 respectively as SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 22-10-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 23:10 IST
IPL 13: Pandey, Shankar propel SRH to easy eight-wicket win over RR
Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar in action against Rajasthan Royals (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar played unbeaten knocks of 83 and 52 respectively as SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. With this win, SunRisers Hyderabad has moved to fifth place in the points table with eight points while Rajasthan Royals has gone down to seventh place with eight points.

Chasing 155, SunRisers Hyderabad got off to the worst start possible as the side lost skipper David Warner (4) in the very first over. Warner was dismissed by Jofra Archer as he had him caught at the hands of Ben Stokes. In his second over, Archer clean-bowled Jonny Bairstow (10) and as a result, SunRisers Hyderabad was reduced to 16/2 in the third over. However, Manish Pandey played a counter-attacking inning in the powerplay and as a result, SunRisers were poised well at 58/2 after six overs.

Manish Pandey (83*) found support in Vijay Shankar (52*) at the other end, and both batsmen scored runs at a brisk pace for SunRisers. Both batsmen put on an unbeaten partnership of 140 runs for the third wicket, taking their side over the line by eight wickets with 11 balls to spare. Earlier, Jason Holder's three-wicket haul helped SunRisers Hyderabad restrict Rajasthan Royals to 154/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

Sent into bat first, Rajasthan Royals got off to a bad start as the side lost its opener Robin Uthappa (19) in the fourth over of the innings via a run-out. However, Ben Stokes found support in Sanju Samson and the duo retrieved the innings for the Royals. Both Samson and Stokes put on 56 runs for the second wicket, but their partnership witnessed a mediocre strike rate as Stokes found it difficult to time the ball. SunRisers Hyderabad then came back into the match as the side got back-to-back breakthroughs of Samson (36) and Stokes (30), reducing Royals to 86/3.

Samson was dismissed by Jason Holder while Stokes was sent back to the pavilion by Ben Stokes. Rajasthan Royals was given a big blow in the 16th over as Vijay Shankar dismissed in-form batsman Jos Buttler (9). Steve Smith (19) and Riyan Parag (20) were also sent back to the pavilion in the penultimate over by Jason Holder, and in the end, Rajasthan Royals were restricted to under 160-run mark.

Brief Scores: SunRisers Hyderabad 156/2 (Manish Pandey 83*, Vijay Shankar 52*, Jofra Archer 2-21) defeat Rajasthan Royals 154/6 (Sanju Samson 36, Ben Stokes 30, Jason Holder 3-33) by eight wickets.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

"Cyber Attack" on Dr Reddy's IT infrastructure

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-A decade after U.N.-linked cholera outbreak, Haitians demand justice

In the middle of a coronavirus pandemic, it is another, more deadly disease that keeps 20-year-old Haitian Loubean Jean up at night - cholera.Jean was about to celebrate his 11th birthday in 2011 when his father was struck with cholera and ...

Brazil's Bolsonaro chats with coronavirus-infected health minister wearing no mask

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday visited Health Minister General Eduardo Pazuello, who has COVID-19, and made his point that the disease is easy to recover quickly from with the help of the controversial drug chloroquine. The ...

Robbers attempt to break ATM

Police have registered an FIR against two unidentified robbers who attempted to break an ATM machine and steal cash in the wee hours of Thursday, an official said. The ATM centre is located at Saipras locality in suburban Mulund, he said.Ac...

White House releases raw footage of Trump's '60 Minutes' interview

The White House on Thursday released raw footage from an interview that U.S. President Donald did with 60 Minutes reporter Lesley Stahl, breaking an agreement to keep material from the highly-anticipated clash private until an edited versio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020