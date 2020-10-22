Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Magnussen interested in IndyCar future after F1

"I've been kind of thinking about options for a while," said the Dane. "It didn't change a lot once (team boss) Guenther (Steiner) told me they were going to look for other drivers...I have been looking elsewhere for a while."

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 23:12 IST
Motor racing-Magnussen interested in IndyCar future after F1

Kevin Magnussen said on Thursday he would love to race in America when he leaves the Haas Formula One team at the end of the season, if he could not find another seat on the grand prix grid.

U.S.-owned Haas earlier announced they would not be renewing the contracts of the Dane and his experienced French team mate Romain Grosjean. "IndyCar is something that I have been interested in always," Magnussen told reporters on a video conference at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

"My dad (former F1 racer Jan) was an IndyCar driver back in the 1990s and I've been to IndyCar races with him as a small child. "I just always thought it was super-cool and I would love to have a go in that some time.

"But at the moment outside of Formula One the whole motorsport world is hit by this time (COVID-19) that we have this year and it doesn't look easy to get good deals over there." Magnussen, whose career highlight remains a second place for McLaren in the 2014 Australian Grand Prix, said he was open to anything and felt he had much more to give in Formula One if the chance arose.

"I'm only just 28-years-old... but we'll see. There's not a lot of seats left and also I really miss winning. I miss the feeling of winning races," he said. "That's something I've really started to think about recently."

Haas are currently ninth overall with just three points from 11 races. Last season they finished ninth in the constructors' championship, after fifth place in 2018, and there has been speculation about a possible sale.

Magnussen said he had not been surprised by the team's decision to change lineup. "I've been kind of thinking about options for a while," said the Dane.

"It didn't change a lot once (team boss) Guenther (Steiner) told me they were going to look for other drivers...I have been looking elsewhere for a while."

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

"Cyber Attack" on Dr Reddy's IT infrastructure

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-A decade after U.N.-linked cholera outbreak, Haitians demand justice

In the middle of a coronavirus pandemic, it is another, more deadly disease that keeps 20-year-old Haitian Loubean Jean up at night - cholera.Jean was about to celebrate his 11th birthday in 2011 when his father was struck with cholera and ...

Brazil's Bolsonaro chats with coronavirus-infected health minister wearing no mask

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday visited Health Minister General Eduardo Pazuello, who has COVID-19, and made his point that the disease is easy to recover quickly from with the help of the controversial drug chloroquine. The ...

Robbers attempt to break ATM

Police have registered an FIR against two unidentified robbers who attempted to break an ATM machine and steal cash in the wee hours of Thursday, an official said. The ATM centre is located at Saipras locality in suburban Mulund, he said.Ac...

White House releases raw footage of Trump's '60 Minutes' interview

The White House on Thursday released raw footage from an interview that U.S. President Donald did with 60 Minutes reporter Lesley Stahl, breaking an agreement to keep material from the highly-anticipated clash private until an edited versio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020