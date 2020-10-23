Left Menu
Golf-Munoz, Hatton lead midway through Zozo Championship first round

The 78-man field has no cut and will be the last event for many of the players ahead of the Nov. 12-15 Masters.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 04:40 IST
Sebastian Munoz had an eventful day that included two eagles to card an eight-under par 64, while England's Tyrrell Hatton kept pace with eight birdies through his first 15 holes during the first round of the Zozo Championship on Thursday. The pair were two shots clear of five players at the tournament, which is being played at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California instead of Japan due to logistical issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Defending champion Tiger Woods, bidding for a record-setting 83rd PGA Tour victory, struggled in his opening round, carding four bogeys, a double bogey and two birdies for four-over par. The event is Woods' first since he missed the cut at last month's U.S. Open.

Despite world number one Dustin Johnson and Australian Adam Scott being sidelined due to positive COVID-19 tests, the event still boasts a strong lineup including world number two Jon Rahm, U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, third-ranked Justin Thomas and reigning PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa. The 78-man field has no cut and will be the last event for many of the players ahead of the Nov. 12-15 Masters.

