Porto coach Sergio Conceicao hit out at Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for displaying an "extremely unpleasant" attitude during their Champions League clash.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 23-10-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 11:30 IST
Conceicao slams Guardiola for showing 'extremely unpleasant' attitude
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. . Image Credit: ANI

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao hit out at Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for displaying an "extremely unpleasant" attitude during their Champions League clash. "I've got a lot to learn from Pep Guardiola, in the way he pressures referees, talks to opposition players and opposition dugout. He's a fantastic example. I have to learn this. We were angels compared to the other dugout," Goal.com quoted Conceicao as saying to Portuguese media.

"He spoke about our country using ugly words. Guardiola's attitude was extremely unpleasant. The whole Manchester City dugout was because if anybody should have been complaining, it was the Porto bench because we were extremely hard done by," he added. Manchester City registered a 3-1 win over Porto in the Champions League here on Thursday.

Porto's Luis Diaz scored the opening goal of the match in the 14th minute but Manchester City managed to level the scores, six minutes later, after Sergio Aguero successfully converted a penalty. Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres then scored one goal each in the second half to seal the win for Manchester City. (ANI)

