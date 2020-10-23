World Test Championship should be extended to make up for COVID-19 disruption: Misbah

Pakistan's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq wants the ICC to conduct the World Test Championship exactly the way it has been planned even if it means extending the duration of the event due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Misbah's statement came amid reports that the ICC is considering splitting points for unplayed games in the championship cycle which was originally scheduled to end in June-July 2021 with the final in England.

"The COVID-19 situation has hit the World Test Championship series but I would still prefer to see the ICC complete the championship with all teams completing their scheduled matches," Misbah said in an interview on the Cricket Baaz channel on You Tube. It was reported that the ICC's cricket committee, which meets next month, will consider two options -- splitting points or consider only those matches played by end of March and base final positions on the percentage of points sides have won from those they've contested.

"I think the matches can be rescheduled because every team should get a fair chance to take a shot at qualifying for the final," Misbah said. The former Pakistan captain felt that the league can be extended to accommodate matches hit by the pandemic.

Pakistan's one Test against Bangladesh in April has not been played due to the pandemic. Other countries have also had several of their scheduled series disrupted due to the pandemic. "It is now up to the ICC. I don't know how they will manage things and I hope it is for the best but personally I would think all teams would want a proper closure off the championship," he said.