Kapil Dev hospitalised after complaint of chest pain

The World Cup-winning captain and former India cricketer, Kapil Dev, was on Friday admitted to a hospital due to heart issues.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 15:25 IST
Kapil Dev hospitalised after complaint of chest pain
Former India cricketer Kapil Dev. (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

The World Cup-winning captain and former India cricketer, Kapil Dev, was on Friday admitted to a hospital due to heart issues. The hospital, Fortis Escorts Okhla Road, issued a statement saying the former cricketer is currently in ICU and under close supervision.

"Former Indian Cricket captain Kapil Dev, age 62 years, came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on October 23 with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary Angioplasty was performed by Dr Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, in the middle of the night. Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days," the hospital said in a statement. Wishing Dev a speedy recovery, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals tweeted, "There's no challenge that the #HaryanaHurricane can't overcome. Wishing @therealkapildev a speedy recovery."

Dev has played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs for the Indian cricket team. In the longest format of the game, the all-rounder amassed 5248 runs and picked 434 wickets. Under the leadership of Dev, India lifted the 1983 World Cup after defeating West Indies in the final. (ANI)

