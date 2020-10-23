Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kapil Dev undergoes angioplasty after complaining of chest pain

India's first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev underwent an angioplasty on Friday after complaining of chest pain and is expected to be discharged in the next couple of days, said the hospital where he is admitted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 15:34 IST
Kapil Dev undergoes angioplasty after complaining of chest pain

India's first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev underwent an angioplasty on Friday after complaining of chest pain and is expected to be discharged in the next couple of days, said the hospital where he is admitted. The 61-year-old felt uneasy on Thursday following which he was taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute emergency department here. "He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of night," the hospital stated.

"Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days." Angioplasty is a procedure to open blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow to the heart. Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) President Ashok Malhotra, a friend of Kapil, earlier told PTI that the iconic cricketer is doing fine.

"He is feeling okay now. I just spoke to his wife (Romi). He was feeling uneasy yesterday. He is undergoing check-ups at a hospital as we speak," Malhotra, also a former Test player, said. Unverified reports stated that the 1983 World Cup winner had suffered a heart attack. However, a source close to Kapil said, "The heart attack was a rumour. He is absolutely fine." The legendary all-rounder was wished a speedy recovery by many on social media, including India's current captain Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar among others. "Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon paaji," Kohli said.

"Take care @therealkapildev! Praying for your quick recovery. Get well soon Paaji," wished Tendulkar Also wishing him good health was India batsman Shikhar Dhawan and badminton players Saina Nehwal. Kapil's former teammate Madan Lal said he has conveyed some of the concern of his well-wishers to the Chandigarh-born legend's family.

"To those who have called to inquire your prayers and wishes are conveyed to the family and received with gratitude. Good health and strength kaps," read a tweet from Kapil's former teammate Madan Lal. One of India's greatest cricketers, Kapil played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs.

He is the only player in cricket's history to claim over 400 wickets (434) and accumulate more than 5000 runs in Tests. He also served as India's national coach between 1999 and 2000.

Kapil was inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame in 2010..

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Restrictions tightened, but no new virus lockdown in Belgium

Belgian Prime minister Alexander De Croo stopped short Friday of imposing another full lockdown, as the country did in March, but introduced a series of new restrictive measures as the number of COVID-19-related hospital admissions and deat...

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Were just two days behind the release of Black Clover Chapter 269. Fans are excited as they are going to see many things in the imminent chapter. They can read it free of cost on VIZ media, Shonen Jump and Manga Plus official website and pl...

IDBI Bank reports Rs 324 cr profit for Q2; NPA ratio down

IDBI Bank on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 324 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal year against a loss of Rs 3,459 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal. Compared sequentially, the bank registered a ...

Belgium tightens COVID-19 measures, hopes to avoid lockdown

Belgium, one of the European countries worst hit by the new coronavirus, tightened restrictions on social contacts on Friday by banning fans from sports matches, limiting the number of people in cultural spaces and closing theme parks. Belg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020