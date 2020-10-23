Left Menu
There will be only one IM Vijayan: midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad

Indian footballer Sahal Abdul Samad heaped praises on legendary India International IM Vijayan, saying that "there's absolutely none like him."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 16:50 IST
There will be only one IM Vijayan: midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad
Talented midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad. Image Credit: ANI

Indian footballer Sahal Abdul Samad heaped praises on legendary India International IM Vijayan, saying that "there's absolutely none like him." Vijayan is regarded as one of the role models for young footballers from Kerala.

The Blue Tigers' midfielder expressed his regret on not able to share a dressing room with the legendary footballer who was often fondly referred to as the 'Black Buck' by fans for his propensity to dribble past opposition defenders. "There will be only one IM Vijayan. There's absolutely none like him. It is unfortunate that I could not play with him or share a dressing room with him," Samad said in a live show on AIFF TV.

"All of us youngsters from Kerala look up to him. Everyone in Kerala who loves football loves IM Vijayan. I couldn't see him during his playing days, but even now whenever he plays local exhibition matches, you can see that he's still got it - the magical feet," the midfielder added. A Keralite by birth, Samad was brought up in the United Arab Emirates, before he made the move homewards. It was after the young playmaker had played in the college and the district levels that he was roped in by Kerala Blasters FC.

"I had to make the choice between studies and sports, and I chose to come to India to do my degree, and that decision changed everything. It was only after I came to India, that I represented my college team, and then my district team, Kerala Blasters, and then the Indian National Team," said Samad. (ANI)

