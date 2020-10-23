Left Menu
Rohit misses CSK game due to hamstring injury

Rohit Sharma suffered the injury during MI's last game against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. In a statement issued before the CSK game, Mumbai Indians said, "Rohit Sharma has suffered left leg hamstring strain during Mumbai Indians’ last outing." "Rohit has made good progress over last four days, while the management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI," the statement added.

A hamstring injury ruled Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma out of the IPL game against Chennai Super Kings here on Friday. Rohit Sharma suffered the injury during MI's last game against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

In a statement issued before the CSK game, Mumbai Indians said, "Rohit Sharma has suffered left leg hamstring strain during Mumbai Indians' last outing." "Rohit has made good progress over last four days, while the management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI," the statement added. Veteran Kieron Pollard took over the leadership duties from Rohit.

"Rohit has been advised rest for the match against CSK. Kieron Pollard will lead the team tonight," the statement added. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are on course for making the play-offs. Their next game is on Sunday.

