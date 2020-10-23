Sussex Cricket appoints Gary Wallis as Community Cricket Director

England's County Cricket Club Sussex on Friday appointed Gary Wallis-Tayler as Community Cricket Director of the club. Gary, who was appointed as Interim Head of Community Cricket back in June, will take full control of the Sussex Cricket Foundation from 1st November, after successfully impressing in the interview process.

Having been with Sussex Cricket for 12 years, progressing from a Cricket Development Administrator to his most previous role as South Area Territory Manager, Gary has extensive knowledge of grassroots cricket in the county and has also been a major part of the community cricket leadership team. "I am very proud to become the new Community Cricket Director at Sussex Cricket," said Gary in an official statement.

"The opportunity to drive the Foundation forwards in years to come is one that excites me, whilst continuing the development of cricket in our clubs, schools and communities and inspiring a passion for cricket in the process," he added. Chief executive Rob Andrew, who previously appointed Gary as Interim Head of Community Cricket said: "Gary has done a terrific job as interim head since earlier in the summer when the pandemic hit cricket hard. (ANI)

Also Read: Hungary to launch rapid COVID-19 testing this week - PM Orban