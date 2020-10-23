Left Menu
Para-archer Ankit discharged from hospital, in-home isolation for 10 days

Para-Archer Ankit, who was hospitalised last week after testing positive for coronavirus, has been discharged and will be in-home quarantine for ten days, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Friday.

ANI | Sonepat (Haryana) | Updated: 23-10-2020 21:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Para-Archer Ankit, who was hospitalised last week after testing positive for coronavirus, has been discharged and will be in-home quarantine for ten days, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Friday. "Para-Archer Ankit who had been admitted to the Bhagwan Dass Hospital, Sonepat on October 13 after testing positive for the coronavirus, has been discharged from hospital and advised home quarantine for 10 days," SAI said in an official statement.

"His family has come to take him back and he will be in-home isolation," it added. The Para-Archery camp had commenced on October 5 and all campers including eight archers had reported to the camp after submitting their negative Covid RT-PCR test reports.

Ankit who is a part of the national camp had his sample taken once again on October 12 as per the SOPs set up for the camp where it came to be positive. (ANI)

