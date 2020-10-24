Left Menu
All three challengers launched their second-generation AC75 foiling monohulls in Auckland over the last week, just two months out from their first competitive outing in a December regatta that will also include defenders Team New Zealand.

Updated: 24-10-2020 05:23 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. First British boat a 'pig' so redesign no shock: former NZ sailor

Britain's INEOS Team UK had made such a mess of their first boat that they had no choice but to completely overhaul the design for their second-generation America's Cup yacht, a former Team New Zealand sailor has told Reuters. All three challengers launched their second-generation AC75 foiling monohulls in Auckland over the last week, just two months out from their first competitive outing in a December regatta that will also include defenders Team New Zealand. Maple Leafs re-sign D Dermott to one-year deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs re-signed defenseman Travis Dermott to a one-year, $874,125 contract Friday. Dermott, 23, registered four goals and seven assists in 56 regular-season games in 2019-20. MLB: 54 days without a positive COVID-19 test

There have been no new positive COVID-19 cases among players for 54 consecutive days, Major League Baseball and the Players Association announced Friday. A total of 3,597 samples were collected and tested from Oct. 16-22, including players and staff. Seahawks' Wilson says WR Brown deserves another chance

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson believes that embattled wide receiver Antonio Brown deserves another chance to play in the NFL. If that chance arrives in Seattle, where the Seahawks reportedly are pushing to sign Brown, Wilson said he and his teammates would welcome him without judgment. Washington to allow 3,000 fans for Giants game

The Washington Football Team will allow about 3,000 fans to attend the Nov. 8 game at FedEx Field against the New York Giants. "Welcome back! It's a small step back towards normalcy in this crazy time," tweeted Julie Donaldson, the team's senior vice president of media and content. Arizona receives notice of allegations from NCAA

Arizona's athletic department announced Friday that the men's basketball program received a notice of allegations from the NCAA. The university didn't release details of the allegations against the program. NHL: League postpones two signature events due to COVID-19

The National Hockey League said on Thursday it decided to postpone its 2021 Winter Classic and All-Star Weekend as the COVID-19 pandemic would prevent fan participation at the two signature events. The outdoor Winter Classic regular season game was scheduled to be played on Jan. 1 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, while Sunrise, Florida was set to host All-Star Weekend from Jan. 29-30. Gauff says Murray a 'great ally' for highlighting diversity issues

American Coco Gauff said she was inspired by Andy Murray after the former world number one highlighted a lack of Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) board members at the Lawn Tennis Association and All England Club. Murray posted a screenshot on Instagram of an interview in which 1996 Wimbledon finalist MaliVai Washington points out that none of the 24 board members across the two organisations are from a BAME background. Ex-49ers star Stubblefield sentenced 15 years to life for rape

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life for raping a woman at his home in 2015. KRON-TV reported the news, citing the Santa Clara District Attorneys office. Rays second baseman says postseason slump is behind him

Hitting his first of two homeruns in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe said he felt "pure joy." He might have been feeling a little bit of relief, too.

Bolivia's Arce pledges to "rebuild" as landslide election win confirmed

Bolivias President-elect Luis Arce pledged on Friday to rebuild the Andean country after a tumultuous year of political turmoil and the pandemic, as the official vote count confirmed a landslide win for his socialist party. The final tally ...

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. First British boat a pig so redesign no shock former NZ sailor

Britain's INEOS Team UK had made such a mess of their first boat that they had no choice but to completely overhaul the design for their second-generation America's Cup yacht, a former Team New Zealand sailor has told Reuters.

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Pelosi COVID-19 aid possible before election but its up to Trump

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it still was possible to get another round of COVID-19 aid before the Nov. 3 election.

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Pompeo to meet Armenian, Azeri ministers over Nagorno-Karabakh fighting

Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces clashed in several areas of Nagorno-Karabakh on Friday, hours before talks were scheduled.
