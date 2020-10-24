Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOC's Bach to skip Seoul ceremony, cites travel concerns

“Because of the deteriorating situation in Switzerland and Europe, which makes traveling even more difficult, the IOC president, together with the IOC and the Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation, has decided that his participation in the award ceremony on Monday would be virtual,” the IOC said in a statement to The AP. Bach was awarded the prize for his role in staging the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, which brought together Korean athletes from both sides.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 24-10-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 17:36 IST
IOC's Bach to skip Seoul ceremony, cites travel concerns

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has decided against traveling to South Korea to accept a peace prize in person because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Saturday. Bach was named the winner of the Seoul Peace Prize last month and was scheduled to receive the award in person Monday.

The new plan is to hold the ceremony with Bach participating remotely, officials told The Associated Press on Saturday. “Because of the deteriorating situation in Switzerland and Europe, which makes traveling even more difficult, the IOC president, together with the IOC and the Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation, has decided that his participation in the award ceremony on Monday would be virtual,” the IOC said in a statement to The AP.

Bach was awarded the prize for his role in staging the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, which brought together Korean athletes from both sides. A highlight of the 2018 Winter Olympics was the play of a joint South and North Korean women's ice hockey team. They did not win any games but the squad was viewed as a sign of peace and reconciliation.

Bach's inability of travel from Switzerland to South Korea highlights the massive problems facing Tokyo Olympic organizers, who are trying to organize the postponed Games next year in the middle of a pandemic. More than 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes are to attend next year in Tokyo. Thousands more officials, judges, media, and broadcasters will also be on hand. It is unclear if fans will be allowed to attend, or if non-Japanese fans will be allowed to enter the country.

Just over 1,700 deaths in Japan have been attributed to COVID-19, modest by world standards. The problem will be getting athletes into Japan from more than 200 nations and territories, where the virus might not yet be under control..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mehbooba Mufti doing denunciation of tricolour's sanctity by saying she won't hold it till Kashmiri flag is restored: Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Mehbooba Mufti doing denunciation of tricolours sanctity by saying she wont hold it till Kashmiri flag is restored Ravi Shankar Prasad....

Navaratri Brahmotsavam festivities concludes at Tirupati temple

The nine-day annual Navaratri Brahmotsavam festivities at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala here concluded on Saturday with the conduct of the celestial bathing of centuries-old procession idols at a makeshift tank built inside the s...

UK-US trade pact opposed with Trump, cows and pigs as props

Demonstrators dressed as chickens, a cow and President Donald Trump gathered on Saturday in London to protest a proposed US-UK trade deal that activists say will lower food safety standards. Some 50 people assembled near the Houses of Parli...

Akhilesh slams UP govt over law & order

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation, saying injustice, corruption and atrocities have become an identity of the BJP rule. Yadav in a statement said incid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020