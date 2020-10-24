PCB confirms 187 players accepted 2020-21 domestic contracts

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday confirmed that 187 cricketers have accepted enhanced and improved 2020-21 domestic cricket contracts, which include monthly retainers, daily allowances and match fees, besides share in event prize money. "In the 12-month domestic contracts, the monthly retainers range from PKR40,000 per month to PKR150,000 per month, depending on the player's seniority, contribution to Pakistan cricket and performance in the previous season," said a PCB release.

"A further 32 players have accepted five-and-a-half months seasonal contracts, which will expire at the end of the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament, the final event of the 2020-21 season. In such contracts, the players will receive daily allowances, match fees from the PCB as well as share from event prize money," it added. These 32 players, who have voluntarily accepted seasonal contracts, include Adnan Akmal, Abdul Nasir, Ali Waqas, Ayyaz Tassawar, Mohammad Ibrahim, Salahuddin, Sami Aslam, Ali Shan, Atiq-ur-Rehman, Junaid Ali, Kamran Afzal, Mohammad Faiq, Raza Ali Dar, Sohaib Ullah, Zubair Khan, Mohammad Arif Shah, Mohammad Imran, Aamir Ali, Asad Raza, Hassan Khan, Ibrar Ahmed, Ibtisam Sheikh, Mohammad Amir, Aamir Jamal, Amad Butt, Kashif Iqbal, Raja Farzan Khan, Taimoor Sultan, Mohammad Nadeem and Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Mohsin and Salahuddin.

Another five players - Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Gul and Wahab Riaz - have opted for event-based contracts. This category was introduced considering that a few players have opted for a certain format of the game. Players in this category will receive daily allowances, match fees and share in the event prize money. Seventy cricketers are still available in the pool of additional players, who will be offered seasonal or event-based contracts as and when they are selected by their respective head coaches for the upcoming matches.

Prominent amongst these 70 players is Salman Butt, who has withdrawn from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy due to domestic reasons. Apart from these players, the PCB has offered 18 central contracts and three emerging contracts. (ANI)