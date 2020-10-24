Left Menu
Development News Edition

PCB confirms 187 players accepted 2020-21 domestic contracts

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday confirmed that 187 cricketers have accepted enhanced and improved 2020-21 domestic cricket contracts, which include monthly retainers, daily allowances and match fees, besides share in the event prize money.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 24-10-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 19:19 IST
PCB confirms 187 players accepted 2020-21 domestic contracts
PCB logo. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday confirmed that 187 cricketers have accepted enhanced and improved 2020-21 domestic cricket contracts, which include monthly retainers, daily allowances and match fees, besides share in event prize money. "In the 12-month domestic contracts, the monthly retainers range from PKR40,000 per month to PKR150,000 per month, depending on the player's seniority, contribution to Pakistan cricket and performance in the previous season," said a PCB release.

"A further 32 players have accepted five-and-a-half months seasonal contracts, which will expire at the end of the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament, the final event of the 2020-21 season. In such contracts, the players will receive daily allowances, match fees from the PCB as well as share from event prize money," it added. These 32 players, who have voluntarily accepted seasonal contracts, include Adnan Akmal, Abdul Nasir, Ali Waqas, Ayyaz Tassawar, Mohammad Ibrahim, Salahuddin, Sami Aslam, Ali Shan, Atiq-ur-Rehman, Junaid Ali, Kamran Afzal, Mohammad Faiq, Raza Ali Dar, Sohaib Ullah, Zubair Khan, Mohammad Arif Shah, Mohammad Imran, Aamir Ali, Asad Raza, Hassan Khan, Ibrar Ahmed, Ibtisam Sheikh, Mohammad Amir, Aamir Jamal, Amad Butt, Kashif Iqbal, Raja Farzan Khan, Taimoor Sultan, Mohammad Nadeem and Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Mohsin and Salahuddin.

Another five players - Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Gul and Wahab Riaz - have opted for event-based contracts. This category was introduced considering that a few players have opted for a certain format of the game. Players in this category will receive daily allowances, match fees and share in the event prize money. Seventy cricketers are still available in the pool of additional players, who will be offered seasonal or event-based contracts as and when they are selected by their respective head coaches for the upcoming matches.

Prominent amongst these 70 players is Salman Butt, who has withdrawn from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy due to domestic reasons. Apart from these players, the PCB has offered 18 central contracts and three emerging contracts. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Giro set for nail-biting finale as Hindley leads Geoghegan Hart by less than a second

Australian Jai Hindley took the overall lead of the Giro dItalia on the penultimate day but has less than a one-second advantage over stage 20 winner Tao Geoghegan Hart, setting the race up for a nail-biting finale on Sunday.Hindley narrowl...

Prez greets citizens on eve of Dussehra

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Dussehra, saying may the festival protect all from the evil effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and bring prosperity to the countrymen. This festival symbolises the t...

Pope and Spain's prime minister visit maskless at Vatican

Pope Francis met with the Spanish prime minister on Saturday at the Vatican, which has had a rash of COVID-19 infections confirmed in recent days, but neither man used a face a mask during the public part of their meeting. Prime Minister Pe...

Iran's top leader says fighting virus trumps other concerns

Irans supreme leader Saturday urged authorities to prioritise public health above any economic or security concerns, amid the Mideasts worst outbreak of the coronavirus. Irans death toll from the global pandemic topped 32,000 this week. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020