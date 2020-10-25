Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ravi Bishnoi has been really exceptional for KXIP: Arshdeep Singh

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) bowler Arshdeep Singh is happy with the team's performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and praised his teammate Ravi Bishnoi for his "exceptional" performance.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 25-10-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 09:25 IST
Ravi Bishnoi has been really exceptional for KXIP: Arshdeep Singh
KXIP's Arshdeep Singh. (Photo/ iplt20.com) . Image Credit: ANI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) bowler Arshdeep Singh is happy with the team's performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and praised his teammate Ravi Bishnoi for his "exceptional" performance. KXIP secured a 12-run win over SRH in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Saturday. KXIP only scored 126 runs before bowlers all out SRH on 114 runs. Bishnoi took one wicket during the match and gave away just 13 runs from his four overs.

"Ravi has been really exceptional for us. He has been bowling really well. The main thing is that his overs are very economical. And when he gets a chance, he gives us a major breakthrough," Arshdeep said during the post-match press conference. Arshdeep also delivered an impressive performance as he clinched three wickets in the match. Chris Jordan also picked three wickets, helping KXIP successfully defend the target.

With this win, KXIP now has 10 points and is placed at the fifth spot in the points table. On the other hand, SRH is in sixth place with 8 points. When asked about the play-off spot, Arshdeep said the team is taking one game at a time and not thinking too far ahead.

"We are not looking that far and taking it game by game. After we won that Super Over, the belief has been great in the squad. We believe that we can do anything that is needed for the team. We just stuck to our plans and it paid off," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh performs 'Shastra Puja', says Army won't let anyone take an inch of country's land

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday asserted that he is confident that Indian Army will not let anyone take even an inch of our countrys land. Singh made these remarks after performing Shastra Puja at Sukna War Memorial in Darjeeling, ...

Lee Kun-hee, who made S.Korea's Samsung a global powerhouse, dies at 78

Lee Kun-hee, who built Samsung Electronics into a global powerhouse in smartphones, semiconductors and televisions, died on Sunday after spending more than six years in hospital following a heart attack, the company said.The charismatic lea...

Cricket-Cummins justifies IPL price tag, loss disappoints Warner

Pat Cummins justified his 2.1 million price tag, boosting Kolkata Knight Riders playoff hopes in the process, but his Australia team mate David Warner was disappointed by Sunriser Hyderabads struggles in the Indian Premier League IPL. Cummi...

Trump has been 'weak, chaotic' with China on trade:Biden

US President Donald Trump has been weak and chaotic with China on trade and could not lead an effective strategy to mobilise a true international effort to pressure, isolate, and punish Beijing to strengthen manufacturing jobs across the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020