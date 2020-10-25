Left Menu
Stats aren't so important to me: Lewandowski after scripting new Bundesliga record

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski has stressed that stats are not so important to him after scripting a new Bundesliga record.

25-10-2020
Robert Lewandowski (Photo/ Bayern Munich Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski has stressed that stats are not so important to him after scripting a new Bundesliga record. Lewandowski scored thrice against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday to guide his team to a sumptuous 5-0 win. With the addition of these three goals to his tally, Lewandowski becomes the first player to score 10 goals after the first five games of a Bundesliga season.

"Stats aren't so important to me, I focus on the team and the game. We have to watch out at the moment, with a match every three days. We have an enormous number of matches until the end of the year," the club's official website quoted Lewandowski as saying. Lewandowski said he is hoping that his side maintains this winning form for a long time.

"I hope we'll maintain this form for a very long time. We always want to show the best football. We try to decide games early if we can, as was the case today. It was settled after the third goal, so we could shift down a gear," he said. (ANI)

