Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: RCB win toss, opt to bat first against CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 25-10-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 15:18 IST
IPL 13: RCB win toss, opt to bat first against CSK
RCB win toss, opt to bat first against CSK. (Photo/ iplt20.com) . Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday. RCB are currently sitting on the third position on the points table with 14 points. The Virat Kohli-led side won their previous two matches and will be looking to make it three in a row.

CSK, on the other hand, are placed on the bottom of the points table with just six points from 11 games. The team lost their last three games and will aim to end their losing streak when they face RCB. RCB has made one change in the playing XI as Moeen Ali replaced Isuru Udana. Whereas CSK has made two changes, bringing Mitchell Santner and Monu Kumar in place of Shardul Thakur and Josh Hazlewood.

RCB Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal; Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Death toll from floods, landslides in Vietnam reaches 130

Hanoi Vietnam, October 25 ANIXinhua The death toll from landslides, floods and other natural disasters triggered by downpours in Vietnams central and central highlands regions since early October has climbed to 130, with another 18 people m...

Germany agrees pay deal with public-sector unions

Germany struck a deal over pay with public-sector unions that will cover about 2.3 million workers employed by municipalities and the federal administration. The Verdi union and public employers said they had agreed an inverse sliding scale...

Philippines reports 2,223 new COVID-19 infections, 370,028 in total

Manila Philippines, October 25 ANIXinhua The Philippines Department of Health DOH on Sunday reported 2,223 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the country to 370,028.The DOH said 14,944 more patients reco...

WBBL: Sydney Thunder to take knee throughout entire tournament

Sydney Thunder have confirmed that the side would be taking the knee throughout the entire Womens Big Bash WBBL to show their support towards the Black Lives Matter movement. All teams have committed to perform the Indigenous Barefoot Circl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020