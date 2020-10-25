Left Menu
Development News Edition

WBBL: Sydney Thunder to take knee throughout entire tournament

Sydney Thunder have confirmed that the side would be taking the knee throughout the entire Women's Big Bash (WBBL) to show their support towards the Black Lives Matter movement.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 25-10-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 16:32 IST
WBBL: Sydney Thunder to take knee throughout entire tournament
Sydney Thunder logo . Image Credit: ANI

Sydney Thunder have confirmed that the side would be taking the knee throughout the entire Women's Big Bash (WBBL) to show their support towards the Black Lives Matter movement. All teams have committed to perform the Indigenous Barefoot Circle ceremony ahead of matches during the tournament, but the decision to take the knee has been left to individual teams, ESPNCricinfo reported.

The Women's Big Bash League commenced today and the opening match between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes saw both the teams taking the knee. Sydney Thunder would have also taken the knee in their match against Sydney Sixers had their match not been washed out due to rain.

"It was a team decision. Obviously, there has been a little bit of talk leading up to it, in regards to what the competition could possibly do from a playing point of view. And it's a unique competition in that it's not just Australian players who play in it. We have players coming from all over the world with different experiences and obviously an opportunity for them to use their platform," ESPNCricinfo quoted Thunder captain Rachael Haynes as saying. "When we realised and had a chat as a team that this was something people felt passionate about, we certainly wanted to have a united front. And to be honest, it was pretty unanimous in our group that it was a way we could show support not only in Australia but around the world," she added.

Prior to the tournament, England skipper Heather Knight had also pushed for the tournament to include taking the knee after her international side supported the Black Lives Matter during the series against West Indies. "Playing against the West Indies, we wanted to make a gesture and to keep the conversations happening. Being treated differently perhaps hits a bit of a nerve as women cricketers, we've had to fight a bit to move towards equality - it's a similar strength that runs through the BLM movement," the Sydney Morning Herald had quoted Knight as saying. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes WDC Archbishop Gregory

Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black US prelate to earn the coveted red capIn a surprise announcement from his studio window Sunday to faithful standing...

Motorcycling-Spain's COVID-19 measures will not affect Valencia races - Dorna CEO

MotoGPs two races in Valencia next month will not be affected by curfews if Spain declares a new state of emergency due to rising COVID-19 cases, promoters Dornas CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said on Sunday. A special cabinet meeting was called on ...

'One District One Product' virtual fair now extended till Oct 27 by UP govt

The ongoing One District One Product ODOP virtual fair, organised as an experiment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a grand success and has now been extended till October 27, an official spokesperson said here on Sunday. The fair, org...

Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes WDC Archbishop Gregory

Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black US prelate to earn the coveted red capIn a surprise announcement from his studio window Sunday to faithful standing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020