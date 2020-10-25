Left Menu
'Not here to shut critics up': Zidane after El Clasico win

After registering a 3-1 win over Barcelona, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said that he is not bothered about silencing his critics.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 25-10-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 16:44 IST
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane . Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid recorded a 3-1 victory over Barcelona in the El Clasico on Saturday at Camp Nou. Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric scored goals for Real Madrid.

For Barcelona, Ansu Fati scored the lone goal and as a result, he also became the youngest El Clasico goal-scorer in the 21st century.

For Barcelona, Ansu Fati scored the lone goal and as a result, he also became the youngest El Clasico goal-scorer in the 21st century. "That's not what we're here for, to shut them up. We do our job, believing in what we do, being together when we have to be and that's what we did. We did it as a team, I'm very proud of them," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

"When it comes to defending we had a compact block. Then with a rival open like Barca, we've found gaps two or three times and in the end, it's about trying to play a good game as a team and that's what we did," he added. Real Madrid has now registered four wins from six games and Zidane is pleased with how side has performed in the La Liga 2020-21 campaign.

"We played a good game, playing against a team that we know is open, that played well. I'm happy for the players because in the end, it's about that, after the last few days of everything they said. I am happy for them and also to finish with Modric's goal," Zidane said. With this win, Real Madrid has gone to the top of the standings with 13 points from six matches.

On the other hand, Barcelona is in the 12th spot with seven points from five matches. (ANI)

