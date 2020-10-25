Left Menu
Jota can get much better, says Klopp

After registering a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp praised striker Diogo Jota and said that the Portuguese can get much better.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 25-10-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 16:46 IST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp . Image Credit: ANI

Jota scored the goal for Liverpool in the 64th minute against Sheffiled United and this goal proved decisive in handing the Reds a 2-1 victory.

"Yes, Diogo scored a super goal and was really involved in the game. He can be much better, 100 per cent, and that's good news. He is still adapting. In the moment, a lot of things we do are not natural to him but that's only because Wolves play different - but a lot of things he did for Wolves are exactly what we want him to do," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying. "Yes, that he is that close already is just a sign how good a player he is. As I said, if he stays fit, he's 23 and the future is bright, let me say it like this. We will need his quality and I am really happy that he settled nicely so far," he added.

Robert Firmino and Jota scored goals for Liverpool while for Sheffield United registered the goal through Sander Berge. Berge had converted a penalty to give Sheffield United an early lead in the match.

Liverpool is currently in the second position in the Premier League 2020-21 standings with 13 points from six matches. The side will next take on West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday, October 31. (ANI)

