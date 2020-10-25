Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL: Mumbai City FC complete loan move for Hernan Santana

Mumbai City FC have announced the signing of Spaniard midfielder Hernan Santana on a season-long loan from Spanish second division side Real Sporting de Gijon on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-10-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 16:47 IST
ISL: Mumbai City FC complete loan move for Hernan Santana
Spaniard midfielder Hernan Santana (Photo/ Mumbai City FC). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai City FC have announced the signing of Spaniard midfielder Hernan Santana on a season-long loan from Spanish second division side Real Sporting de Gijon on Sunday. Santana, a native of Las Palmas in Spain, started his youth career at UD Las Palmas, progressing from their U-19 team to the B team, and eventually to the senior team in 2011. It was at Las Palmas where Santana played under Sergio Lobera for two seasons between 2012 and 2014. An integral part of his boyhood club, Santana made 133 appearances over six seasons for Las Palmas, including three seasons in the Spanish La Liga.

In 2018, Hernan moved to Sporting Gijon, where he scored and assisted twice in 31 appearances over two seasons in the Segunda Division, the second tier of Spanish football. "I've known Sergio Lobera from my time in Spain. He is a highly respected coach back home and I had two fantastic years playing under him. He played a major role in bringing me here to Mumbai City, and the vision and the ambitions of the club made the decision even easier for me. The ISL has a huge profile in Spain and in Europe and the steady rise in the quality of the league is for everyone to see," Santana said in a statement. "I've heard a lot about the city of Mumbai and the fans already. I can't wait to get started and compete for trophies with my new teammates, and most importantly, help make the city and its supporters proud," he added.

Head coach, Sergio Lobera said: "Hernan is someone I have worked with in the past in Spain. He is a hard worker, on and off the ball and he adds a lot of character and experience into our squad. I spoke to Hernan in our conversations about the things we want to achieve here at Mumbai City and he has been committed to our vision since the very start. I am delighted to have him with us and I am sure our supporters will also enjoy seeing a player of Hernan's calibre." (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes WDC Archbishop Gregory

Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black US prelate to earn the coveted red capIn a surprise announcement from his studio window Sunday to faithful standing...

Motorcycling-Spain's COVID-19 measures will not affect Valencia races - Dorna CEO

MotoGPs two races in Valencia next month will not be affected by curfews if Spain declares a new state of emergency due to rising COVID-19 cases, promoters Dornas CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said on Sunday. A special cabinet meeting was called on ...

'One District One Product' virtual fair now extended till Oct 27 by UP govt

The ongoing One District One Product ODOP virtual fair, organised as an experiment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a grand success and has now been extended till October 27, an official spokesperson said here on Sunday. The fair, org...

Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes WDC Archbishop Gregory

Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black US prelate to earn the coveted red capIn a surprise announcement from his studio window Sunday to faithful standing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020