IPL 13: Curran and Chahar's execution at death restricts RCB to 145/6

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers played knocks of 50 and 39 respectively as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a total of 145/6 in the allotted twenty overs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 25-10-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 17:24 IST
IPL 13: Curran and Chahar's execution at death restricts RCB to 145/6
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in action against CSK (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers played knocks of 50 and 39 respectively as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a total of 145/6 in the allotted twenty overs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Opting to bat first, RCB got off to a steady start as openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch put on 31 runs for the first wicket, however, CSK came back strongly as Sam Curran dismissed Finch (15) in the fourth over of the innings.

In the seventh over of the innings, Padikkal (22) was also sent back to the pavilion. Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad combined at the boundary fence to produce a spectacular catch off the bowling of Mitchell Santner, reducing RCB to 46/2. AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli then got together at the crease and the duo retrieved the innings for RCB. Both batsmen played out the middle overs with caution and accumulated runs to keep the scoreboard ticking for RCB.

Both batsmen put on a partnership of 82 runs. However, in search of some quick runs, de Villiers (39) lost his wicket in the 18th over as he was sent back to the pavilion by Deepak Chahar. In the penultimate over, Kohli (50) and Moeen Ali (1) were also sent back to the pavilion by Sam Curran, reducing RCB to 138/5. In the final over, CSK did not concede many runs, and Deepak Chahar bowled a tight over, restricting RCB to under the 150-run mark.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 145/6 (Virat Kohli 50, AB de Villiers 39, Sam Curran 3-19) (ANI)

