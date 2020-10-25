Left Menu
IPL 13: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat first against Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

25-10-2020
RR skipper Steve Smith and Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Kieron Pollard (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. MI are at the top of the table with 14 points and have won their last fixture comfortably against Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets with 46 balls to spare. Bottom-placed Rajasthan are coming after the loss against SunRisers Hyderabad. Steve Smith-led side will look to finish higher up in the table.

In their last meet this season, Mumbai got the better of Rajasthan and won the match by 57 runs. Regular captain Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the clash as he is still recovering from the hamstring injury which he suffered against Kings XI Punjab. Mumbai made one change as they brought in James Pattinson in place of Nathan Coulter-Nile while Rajasthan are playing with an unchanged side.

Mumbai Indians playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah. Rajasthan Royals playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(c), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi.

